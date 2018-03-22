CHENNAI: Madhur of Q Lounge thrashed Harshad of MSBA 3-0 to enter the seventh round of the YMCA Madras Open snooker meet.

Results: Rd 6: Madhur (Q Lounge) bt Harshad (MSBA) 64-56, 57-29, 75-24; Deepan (Q Zone) bt Vidhit Jain (NLR) 50-28, 36-55, 54-59, 67-58, 72-33; Dhyan (Q Zone) bt Madhan (Q Zone) 69-39, 72-36, 69-33; Prashant Jalan (MGC) bt Zakir (MSBA) 69-34, 62-27, 33-57, 42-52, 86-75; MK Manoj (MGC) bt Riyaz (Q Lounge) 21-46, 30-67, 55-39, 70-03, 78-01; Kamal (Q Zone) bt P Vijaykumar (TNBSA) 54-35, 61-51, 20-64, 55-11; Vinod Shanmugam (SNS) bt Harish (TNBSA) 64-19, 36-63, 60-10, 53-45.

TN thrashed by Karnataka

G Divya’s 4/5 helped Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 10 wickets in the BCCI South Zone women’s U-23 T20 meet, in Vijayawada.

Tamil Nadu 53 in 18.5 ovs (G Divya 4/5) lost to Karnataka 55/0 in 7.2 ovs (G Divya 42 n.o). Pts: Karnataka 4 (8); TN 0 (0).

Azharuddeen cracks ton

M Mohammed Azharuddeen’s 109 enabled IOB beat MCC by five wickets in the TNCA Second Division

Elite Group match

Brief scores: II Division Elite: Madras Cricket Club 182 in 46.3 ovs (Venkatesh 51, Hariesh 40) lost to Indian Overseas Bank Staff Club 186/5 in 39.4 ovs (M Mohammed Azharuddeen 109 n.o). III Division B: Social Recreation Club 219 in 49.2 ovs (Sivakumar 63; Prabhuram 3/51) bt Central United Club 133 in 39 ovs (Arun Kumar 4/23).

SDAT athletics meet

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, under the world beaters talent spotting scheme, will be conducting track events for school and college students on March 29 and 30 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. This will be conducted among eight zones of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram. The meet will begin with 100m, followed by 200m, 400m, long jump, high jump and shot put. Students who have claimed first and second spots at the district level meet will be eligible. Players who finish in the top 10 will receive a sum of `6,000. District sports and youth welfare officer Premkumar said that `21,60,000 has been allocated for them.

Magesh shines

Riding on D Magesh’s 76, Wheels India beat Engine Factory Avadi by 104 runs in the 14th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

Brief scores: Group A: Wheels India 190/9 in 30 ovs (Magesh 76; Sanjeev 4/48, K Jegan 3/46) bt Engine Factory Avadi 86 in 18.2 ovs (Prashanth 4/46, Sakthivel 3/12).

CFC draw with RBI

Chennai FC and RBI played out a 2-2 draw in the CFA Senior Division League on Wednesday.

