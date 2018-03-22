BENGALURU: In the last few editions of IPL, Kings XI Punjab were dependent on foreign batsmen including Glenn Maxwell, David Miller and Hashim Amla. With the franchise failing to reach the playoffs in the last three years, there has been a change of approach this year. They have focused on keeping a domestic flavour for the upcoming season with eyes on the title.

Franchises spent good money on Indian players in January. Out of the 169 players sold at the auction, 113 were Indians and only 56 foreigners. Teams have gradually understood the importance of domestic players, who know the conditions better than any other foreigner. Players like Joe Root, Dale Steyn and Corey Anderson found no buyers.

With players like KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Manoj Tiwary, Yuvraj Singh, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Barinder Sran and Mohit Sharma in the KXIP squad, the desi flavour stands out. It is the presence of such players that makes Mohit, who featured for Preity Zinta’s side in the last two editions, feel that they can go all the way. Their best result was a runner-up finish in 2014.

“If any team has to win the title, there is a serious need for good Indian players. Our current team has 5-6 players, who are playing for India in different formats. If you look at the current squad, there is a good mix of youth and experience. This kind of a combination was always lacking in the past editions. The credit for forming such a team needs to go to Viru (KXIP mentor Virender Sehwag),” Mohit told Express.

In keeping with the theme, they have also appointed Ashwin as skipper. Apart from Yuvraj and Murali Vijay, KXIP have always had an international captain.

“From my early playing days, I considered Ashwin to be an intelligent guy. I have been with him in the India team and CSK too. His cricketing brain is on the same level as that of MS Dhoni. He thinks similarly — how to get the best out of players and how to impart confidence to his men. I will enjoy his leadership,” said Mohit. KXIP have also gone for experienced foreigners in the form of Chris Gayle, Marcus Stoinis, David Miller and Aaron Finch.

However, if there is a weakness, it has to be their pace department. Andrew Tye will be one of their main bowlers while Mohit, Barinder and Ankit Rajpoot will be key Indian pacers. Mohit, with his experience, will be expected to play the senior bowler’s role, and will be under pressure especially after KXIP showed faith in him by using their RTM option on him.

“Pressure will keep you on your toes, which is always a good thing. No doubt, there will be some pressure on me as this is my third year (with KXIP). They used their RTM on me, so there is greater responsibility,” said Mohit, who has been troubled by injuries recently.

