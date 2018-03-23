CHENNAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India included Mohammed Shami in its central contracts after its Anti-Corruption and Security Unit cleared him of any wrongdoing. Shami, who will get a Grade B contract, which will fetch him Rs 3 crore annually, is now clear to play for Delhi Daredevils in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

The Committee of Administrators had directed ACSU headed by Neeraj Kumar to investigate allegations made by Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan that the pacer allegedly took money from a businessman. However, Kumar, during investigations that followed and based on the materials provided by Jahan, concluded that “no further actions/proceedings under the BCCI anti-corruption code are warranted in the matter pertaining to Mohammed Shami.”

During investigations, Express understands that Shami admitted to lying about his financial deal with Mohammed (a London-based businessman) to his wife Jahan in order to spend time with “his women friends” in Dubai. “He just cooked-up a story to suit his needs… the ACSU even checked his bank details and, and there has been no suspicious entry into his account. He couldn’t reveal directly to his wife him meeting his female friends outside marriage,” sources in the know told Express.

The CoA specifically asked its ACSU to probe charges that the bowler accepted money from one Mohammedbhai through a Pakistani woman named Alishba. Speaking after getting the clearance on Thursday, Shami said: “I was hurt that my loyalty and commitment towards my nation was questioned. The charge of match-fixing specifically brought me under pressure. I can’t thank BCCI enough.”

