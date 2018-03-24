CHENNAI: Swapnil Gugale’s unbeaten 129 helped Alwarpet to 249/5 against Jolly Rovers, on Day 1 of the TNCA Senior Division Plate Group final at Guru Nanak College ground.

Plate Group final: Alwarpet 249/5 (Swapnil Gugale 129 n.o, P Shijit Chandran 66; DT Chandrasekar 4/65) vs Jolly Rovers. Elite Group semis: At TI-Murugappa: Globe Trotters 232 (Anmolpreet Singh 66; Maan K Bafna 5/23) vs India Pistons 19/1. At SSN: Grand Slam 131 (Rahil Shah 4/33, M Mohammed 4/39) vs Vijay 70/4.

Rafath on song

Rafath Habib of RSPB beat Saran Raj of Coimbatore in the eighth round of the YMCA Madras Open snooker championship. Rafath made a break of 106 points in the fifth frame, the first century break of the meet.

Round 8: Dilip Kumar (RSPB) bt MK Manoj (MGC) 84-16, 64-11, 63-14, 99-6; Rafath Habib (RSPB) bt Saran Raj (CBE) 61-23, 62-43, 49-72, 97-4, 107-6; Daksh Reddy (MCC) bt Damu Menon (TNBSA) 22-63, 63-29, 48-61, 61-20, 66-6; R Loganathan (SIAA) bt Vadivel (YMCA) 35-47, 86-6, 57-16, 47-71, 66-47, 77-6; Venkatesam (RSPB) bt Bhuvaneshwaran (ABC) 66-32, 79-2, 75-1, 26-46, 37-78, 47-34; G Prabhu (MGC) bt Hariharan (TNBSA) 93-52, 56-53, 66-1, 64-48; R Girish (RSPB) bt S Magesh (MRC) 79-8, 75-17, 76-38, 48-52, 55-26; Kaavya Bharath (TNBSA) bt SA Saleem 58-54, 6-71, 8-57, 60-28, 68-45, 32- 74, 77-17; Aravind Kumar (RSPB) bt Vinay Kothari (SVS) 49-60, 85-49, 120-0, 56-48, 54-24; Siddharth Rao (MCC) bt Vijay Nichani (EDBSA) 34-61, 63-52, 67-55, 71-17, 64-18.

Hyderabad beat Tamil Nadu

Rachna Kumar and B Shravani picked up three wickets each to enable Hyderabad thrash Tamil Nadu by six wickets in a BCCI South Zone women’s U-23 T20 match at Vijayawada.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 57 in 19.5 ovs (S Anusha 30; Rachna Kumar 3/6, B Shravani 3/9) lost to Hyderabad 58/4 in 10 ovs.

Hat-tricks by Zhimomi, Paul

Viva Chennai’s Kivi Zhimomi and Cletus Paul of Hindustan Eagles hit hat-tricks in the CFA Senior Division League. The teams posted identical 4-1 wins.

Senior division: Viva Chennai 4 (Seikhohao Tuboi, Kivi Zhimomi 3) bt Chennai Customs 1 (Vijay); Hindustan Eagles 4 (Shine John, Cletus Paul 3) bt Chennai FC 1 (Dyottemmanuelim). First division: Swaraj FC 6 bt Madras Postal 0; Chennai City Police 3 bt DBYC Braodway 0.

Civil servants sports

The 2017-18 district level competitions for civil servants (men and women) will be conducted on April 9 and 10 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. It includes badminton, table tennis, volleyball, basketball, kabbadi. Athletes who come first will be selected for the state meet.