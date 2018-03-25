CHENNAI:A net session is normally a routine affair for most cricketers. Some see it as an opportunity to work on specific areas. From Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin Tendulkar, legends have used these sessions to maximise their effectiveness.

With MS Dhoni around, net sessions look like fun-filled affairs, with him at his jovial best. But those who know him closely, says Captain Cool uses the opportunity to identify talent. The former India skipper has an ability to pick the right guys. He is a good observer of the game. And having come up the hard way, he knows how tough the road is and who are the players with good work ethics.

Known as Dhoni’s discovery, Murugan Ashwin is a classic example. After bowling in the CSK nets for two years, he was picked up by the Pune franchise in 2016. Dhoni was the captain of Pune at that time. “Dhoni used to see when I used to bowl in the nets for CSK. He was impressed by my attacking ability and picked me for Pune. He is always encouraging and gives useful tips that come in handy,” Ashwin, the leg-spinner, had said when he was playing for Pune.

A former selector has an interesting story to tell about Dhoni, when he was the India captain. “Dhoni was relaxed as usual at a net session where the probables were batting and bowling. I suggested the name of an all-rounder. Dhoni patiently listened and gave a reply that left me stumped. Dhoni observed that the player I had mentioned could not get anyone out in the nets and doubted whether that he could pick wickets consistently at the international level. I had myself failed to note what Dhoni had observed,’’ revealed the selector. He added that after that, no one took nets lightly when Dhoni was around.

On Saturday, having fun and bowling to Dwayne Bravo at Chepauk, the CSK skipper was silently watching Ambati Rayudu. The new recruit was hitting leg-spinner Karn Sharma all over the park, particularly towards long-on, mid-wicket and extra-cover. Who knows? Maybe he too was trying to impress Dhoni.

In another net, Deepak Chahar was bowling. The Rajasthan bowler was last seen in the IPL with Pune, where he enjoyed a good bond with Dhoni. “Chahar looks good. He can fill in the slot that once held by Manpreet Gony and Mohit Sharma. One thing is clear. In the IPL, a team’s success depends a lot upon the quality of Indian bowlers they have,” said former Tamil Nadu captain S Badrinath on the sidelines of an IPL event.

Anderson for RCB

Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson will replace injured Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for the upcoming IPL. This was confirmed by the technical committee. Coulter-Nile, who claimed 15 wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders last season, has been ruled out owing to an injury.

