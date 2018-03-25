CHENNAI:After the end of the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy campaign, Mayank Agarwal decided to change his pre-season routine a bit. Karnataka had performed poorly and Agarwal was one among a number of players who suffered as an extension. He had averaged 23.66 in 13 innings. So before the 2017-18 installment, the 27-year-old decided to go on a journey to find himself. He called it ‘to become more aware of myself’ in the larger scheme of things.

He still went through the non-negotiables — playing 500-700 balls a day, working relentlessly on bettering his game and simulating match situations. It was the last point that proved critical. While aping match situations, Agarwal learned a lot.

“We did lots of situational-based training (playing on surfaces that were astroturf, matting, dripping with water and absolute mud) in the off-season,” he tells Express. “That kind of helped me in my awareness about the game and how I respond to different situations. How I responded to pressure? It also gave me an insight into my own self. I am quite happy with how it turned out.”

Why wouldn’t he be. In the 2017-18 domestic season, he scored 2232 runs, breaking a plethora of records in the process. Why was his self-actualisation process important to making all those runs? It made him overcome ‘my fear of failure’. His insatiable appetite began moments after ‘my worst feeling as a batsman’. He had made an unspectacular 31 against Assam to begin the season before a pair against Hyderabad set him back mentally. That’s when all those behind-the-scenes training helped him overcome his inner demons. “What changed after the second game was I decided to let go of my fear of failure.”

