Alwarpet CC players pose after beating Jolly Rovers in the final on Sunday

CHENNAI: Alwarpet CC by virtue of their first innings lead against Jolly Rovers were declared winners of the TNCA Senior Division League Plate Group on Sunday. Abhishek Tanwar and M Siddharth took three wickets each to restrict Rovers below Alwarpet’s total.In a semifinal of the Elite Group, Washington Sundar’s all-round display ((94, 3/37) helped Globe Trotters beat India pistons by 98 runs and enter the final.

Plate Group final at IC-Guru Nanak: Alwarpet 403/8 decl drew with Jolly Rovers 253 in 78.4 ovs (Ankeet Bawane 81, M Kaushik Gandhi 45; Abhishek Tanwar 3/21, M Siddharth 3/127). Elite Group semifinals: At TI-Murugappa: Globe Trotters 232 & 209 in 76.3 ovs (MS Washington Sundar 94, C Hari Nishaanth 54; Maan K Bafna 3/37, R Karthikeyan 3/56) bt India Pistons 178 & 165/8 in 25.5 ovs (Chetan Sakariya 4/36, MS Washington Sundar 3/37). At SSN: Grand Slam 131 & 166 in 73.4 ovs (K Bharath Shankar 55; Rahil Shah 5/39, M Mohammed 4/55) bt Vijay 119 & 101 in 34.5 ovs (V Yo Mahesh 4/35, R Sai Kishore 3/12, P Amarnath 3/25).

Subash shines

Riding on P Subash’s 6/38, Nungambakkam SC defeated Vijay’s Recreation Club by four wickets in a TNCA Fifth Division C Zone match. Batting first, Vijay’s Recreation Club posted 191 in 45.1 overs with K Nanda Kumar top-scoring with 76 runs. K Suriya Prakash contributed 50 runs. In reply, Nungambakkam Sports Club achieved the target with four wickets to spare.

V Division C: Vijay’s Recreation Club 191 in 45.1 ovs (K Nanda Kumar 76, K Suriya Prakash 50; P Subash 6/38, R Yeshank 3/44) lost to Nungambakkam Sports Club 194/6 in 49.3 ovs (R Yeshank 60, B Sachin 51; S Gokul 3/60); Perambur United Club 186 in 48.1 ovs (S Suudharshan Vaidhya 67; M Karthik 6/43) lost to Milkyway Cricket Club 188/4 in 39.4 ovs (U Srikanth 81, J Hari Krishnan 72 n.o; A Antony Rajadurai 3/69); Bharath Petroleum Corporation Club 242 in 49.4 ovs (M Logeswaran 89, R Mithun 52, G Sathish Kumar 5/51; V Karthik 3/51) bt Unicorn Cricket Club 226 in 49 ovs (P Murali 104; S Mohana Sundaram 4/68).

VI Division A: Komaleeswarar Cricket Club 258/6 in 30 ovs (J Anthony Raj 59, G Karthick 55, E Sivakumar 50) bt Varsity Occasionals 170 in 29.4 ovs (V Senthil 4/45). VI Division B: Free Lancers Cricket Club 135/8 in 28.4 ovs (P Aravind 3/24) lost to Chennai Corporation Athletic Association 136/2 in 16.5 ovs (M Devaraj 64, BG Arun 51).

Chennai City post win

Chennai City FC defeated Southern Railway 3-1 while Viva Chennai drubbed Arrows FC 4-0 in the CFA Senior Division League at JN Stadium.

Results: Chennai City FC 3 (Edwin, Romario, Tailhmani og) bt Southern Railway 0; Viva Chennai 4 (Seikho Hao Tuboi, Shem Marton, Basam Rai, Eze Elochukhu Dainel) bt Arrows FC 0.