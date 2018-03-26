NEW DELHI: Delhi Daredevils on Monday announced the commencement of online ticket sales, ranging from Rs 750 to Rs 17,500 from their ticketing partner Paytm, for the upcoming 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The retail counters will start their sales from April 4, as the Daredevils prepare to open their IPL 2018 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ferozeshah Kotla here on April 21.

"Kotla has been a key part of our story as DD. There have been some exciting matches at our home ground over the years. The 2018 season promises something similar for all our fans," Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua said in a statement.

"We look forward to welcoming all our fans back to the Kotla, to once again show that their heart is indeed ‘Dil Dilli' (Heart beats for Delhi)," he added.

The 11th season of the cash-rich IPL starts April 7, with defending champions Mumbai Indians facing Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.