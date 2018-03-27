CSK player Bravo distributing T-shirts to fans during a practice session of IPL T20-2018 tournament at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Monday. | PTI

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has credited team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his development as a "death overs specialist" saying it was due to the faith he showed in him.

"He has shown a lot of faith in me, the trust. For me it's all about preparation. I always like bowling to MS in the end (in practice sessions) as he is one of the best finishers in the game and I challenge myself by bowling to him," the West Indies all-rounder said.

"I always give him a scenario, sometimes I win and sometimes he wins," Bravo was quoted as saying by the CSK website.

"He also said Dhoni allows players to express themselves and to learn from their mistakes. As a leader he is one of the best that has every played the game, he allows players to express themselves, allows them to learn from their mistakes. He's very cool, very calm and that's very good," Bravo added.

He has been training with the rest of the CSK team at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here ahead of IPL-11 and showed off showed some of the dance moves of his latest song Run D World.

Bravo was part of the CSK squad between 2011 and 2015, scoring 706 runs and taking 79 wickets and twice won the award (Purple Cap) for the highest wicket-taker.

He said it was important to start well in the tournament, which kicks with a match between CSK and arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on April 7.

"The start (to a season) is very important, especially in a tournament like the IPL where all the teams are very, very good," he added.

"It's a tournament where anything is possible and so you want to start well. It gives you that momentum. It can get a little difficult for teams to recover later on in the tournament."

Further, Bravo said he was looking forward to the match between the two sides adding it was the 'El Clasico'.

"It's really the El Clasico, two of the biggest franchises in IPL history. two of the most successful franchises. Im looking forward to it. Everyone's looking forward to it.

I dont think there can be a bigger tournament opener than this one," he added.

"These kinds of games, they really get me going," Bravo said.