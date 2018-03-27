CHENNAI: As Cricket Australia’s (CA) investigation into the ball-tampering saga gathers stream there is growing doubt with regards to Steve Smith’s and David Warner’s participation in IPL. Though Smith has already stepped aside as captain of Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad have decided to wait for the outcome of CA’s probe before taking any decision.

With Smith already suspended by ICC for the Johannesburg Test against South Africa next week. Warner and Cameron Bancroft are also expected to miss it. According to reports from Australia, CA’s initial findings suggest that Warner was the chief conspirator and sold the idea to Smith, who agreed out of desperation.

CA’s Iain Roy and Pat Howard have already began their probe in Cape Town (the team, sans Smith, left for Johannesburg on Monday). CA chief James Sutherland also left for South Africa on Monday revealing that a decision would be arrived on Tuesday evening. It looks likely that both Smith and Warner could be given a ban of three months to six months.

With the two having played hardball last year for accepting the new CA contract and even threatening to go on a strike, expecting leniency from their board looks next to impossible, particularly with the backlash they have received back home after Smith admitted to tampering. With Australia’s Sports Commission already asking for Smith and coach Darren Lehmann to step aside, pressure is firmly on CA.

Post South Africa, Australia have a three-month break before they depart for England for an ODI series, followed by a tour to Zimbabwe. Participation of Smith and Warner for these two tours looks very bleak. But, whether their punishment would have any bearing on the duo’s IPL participation is the biggest question as of now.

April and May are considered to be holiday period for Australian cricketers and whomsoever even decides to play in IPL don’t even need an NOC from CA. This means, even if CA bans the two for six months, the decision to include them in the IPL or not will come down to BCCI.

Express understands that Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already sought the directives of the BCCI. Even if CA clears Smith and Warner to play IPL, there are already worried voices in BCCI that including the players in the tournament might receive plenty of bad press even before the tournament begins.

The franchises already have a contract with the two players and with ICC having already suspended Smith, they reckon punishing them by terminating the IPL contract would only add more insult. “It will all comedown to what CA decides. By their earlier agreement, they don’t have any direct link with players between April and May. If their punishment includes these two months then we can’t do anything. But, if they chose not to include the IPL window in their suspension, then the ball will be in BCCI’s court. From the little interactions we have had with CA, the signs of Smith and Warner’s participation is very less,” a board official privy to the developments told Express.

