Australian cricket captain Steve Smith arrives with teammates, at the Cape Town International airport to depart to Johannesburg for the final five day cricket test match, in Cape Town, South Africa | AP

NEW DELHI: Under fire Steve Smith's participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season will be decided after Cricket Australia's report, league chairman Rajeev Shukla said on Tuesday.

Smith has already stepped down as captain of Rajasthan Royals, his IPL franchise following the ball-tampering controversy during Australia's third Test against South Africa.

"We were waiting for Cricket Australia's report. We have already written to them and we are expecting their written reply. The moment it comes, we will be deciding about it. If they are going to punish him then we will also think on those lines," Shukla told reporters.

He added, "We want everything to be investigated. There are certain provisions in our player regulations, accordingly, we will decide. Our league is going to commence from April 7 so there is no hurry."

Smith has been banned for one Test and fined 100 percent match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after admitting that he orchestrated a plan to ball tamper.

Following the scandal, Smith and David Warner both stepped down as Australia captain and vice-captain respectively.

The 11th edition of the IPL will start from April 7. Rajasthan Royals are scheduled to play their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9, who are captained by Smith's compatriot Warner.