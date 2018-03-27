DUBAI: Former Zimbabwe cricket official Rajan Nayer was today suspended for 20 years by the ICC, after being found guilty of fixing international games.

Nayer, the Treasurer and Marketing Director of the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association was charged with the three offences under the Code including offering Zimbabwe Captain Graeme Cremer USD 30,000.

The other charges include breaching Article 2.1.1 of the ICC's code (being party to an effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of an International match or matches) and Article 2.1.3 (offering a player USD 30,000 to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of an International match or matches).

Nayer's suspension comes after captain Graeme Cremer informed coach Heath Streak about an alleged approach by an official to influence the result of Zimbabwe-West Indies Test series last year.

"I was appalled to be approached by someone so closely connected to the game and there was no doubt in my mind that I had to report it as soon as I could," Cremer said.

Nayer's suspension will be backdated to the start of his provisional suspension on January 16, 2018 and as such he will be eligible to participate in cricket from 16 January 2038.

"Mr Nayer accepted the charge of 2.1.4 and, on this basis, the ICC has agreed not to pursue any of the alternative charges based on the same facts," an ICC media release said.

"I welcome the result of the investigation and the substantial sanction imposed upon Mr.Nayer.It is important that the seriousness of his offences were reflected in the length of ban," General Manager ICC ACU, Alex Marshall said.

Marshall also thanked Cremer for reporting Nayer and cooperating with the investigation.

I would like to place on record my thanks to Graeme Cremer, who has acted with the utmost professionalism throughout this process.

Graeme has been involved and updated throughout the investigation and has played a critical role in ensuring that corruption has no place in our sport," Marshall added.