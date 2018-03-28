CHENNAI: The wars of words between BCCI officials and those running the board continues. This time, the issue is e-auction of tenders for media rights for matches to be played in India from 2018-23. Tenders are for telecast and digital rights. The rights are likely to be awarded on April 3. This is the first time that the BCCI is conducting e-auction.

Unhappy with the process, acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Chaudhary wrote a mail to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. Chaudhary said the process has become com­p­licated, which means the board may not get the best value for its product. He also asked whether the process ensures premium value when India play against top teams.

Johri wrote back, saying that everything has been done to ensure the process is simple. He added that he would be happy to “facilitate a discussion with the legal team” to address Chaudhary’s concerns.

“Every effort has been made to keep the process as simple as possible without compromising on the objective of deriving maximum value for BCCI...Individual workshops have been conducted with bidders to explain the process...Based on their feedback, the process has been further modified with a view to making it simpler,” said Johri in his mail, which is in possession of Express.Chaudhary also said that 322 queries on the process suggest that it is anything but simple, even though the

BCCI officials had tried their best to keep it such. He says that their efforts to make the “very complicated e-auction” a “less complicated one” have gone in vain.In response to this, Johri replied that the actual number of stories was just 56. “The 322 queries referred to in your mail are in relation to various other aspects of the ITT including specific clauses of each draft.” He added that the total number of queries this time (378) are fewer than the queries received while awarding IPL media rights (408).

“I must also clarify that the new process does not in any manner compromise on the BCCI’s liberty to change the schedule of matches by adding, reducing or modifying the series currently envisaged. The ability of BCCI to choose the visiting team for each home series remains unaffected because of the rights fee payable by the successful bidder to BCCI does not depend upon who the visiting team is, “ wrote Johri.

It can be noted that in recent meeting, a number of BCCI units have decided to go to court against the CoA and CEO’s manner of running the board.