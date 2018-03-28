Express gives you a timeline of the ball tampering incident that has rocked the cricketing world...

Saturday, 24 March

Cameron Bancroft is seen using a foreign object on the ball. More visuals confirm that Australia tried to tamper with the ball in order to get reverse swing.

In a dramatic press conference, Steve Smith confirms the accusations. Said the ‘leadership group’ of the team planned it during the lunch break.

Sunday, March 25

Cricket Australia, who have opened an investigation, says both Smith and David Warner have stood down from their positions as captain and vice-captain respectively.

ICC announces a one-Test ban (maximum possible under their law) for Smith and fines 100% match fee. Bancroft gets 75% fine & two demerit points.

Calls grow from wider cricketing fraternity to hand out a dispro­portionate response. The public wants Smith to be banned for at least 6 months.

Doubts emerge about the duo's participation in the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League. There also emerges an existing CA clause, under which they can handout life bans.

Monday, March 26

CA’s integrity officer Iain Roy & high-performance manager Pat Howard reach Cape Town to begin inves­tigations. CA chief James Sutherland is also expected to reach SA. They might sanction coach Darren Lehmann as well.

Opener Matt Renshaw, who made his debut against India in 2017, is to travel to SA for the fourth Test after completing Sheffield Shield duties.

Focus shifts to Warner from Smith as multiple reports indicate that it was the former who played the lead role in the saga.

RR appoints Ajinkya Rahane as new captain. Sunrisers Hyderabad are not yet sure over what to do with David Warner. BCCI takes the same stance over whether allowing these two to play in the IPL.

Tuesday, March 27

The team reaches Johannesburg, venue of the fourth Test, without Smith. Overnight, Warner has reportedly removed himself from a players-only WhatsApp group. Other details indicate that Warner was the mastermind of the whole thing.