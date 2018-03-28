CHENNAI:The report of Cricket Australia’s (CA) inquiry into the Cape Town ball-tampering saga is expected to be out on Wednesday.Based on that, officials will announce what kind of punishment Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are going to receive. There is speculation that the former captain and vice-captain will be handed lengthy bans by their cricketing body.

There are cries from several corners of the cricketing fraternity that the ICC’s decision to suspend Smith for only one Test is a measure that is not strict enough, taking into consideration the gravity of his offence. Going by the outrage in Australia and the urgency that has been shown by their board in addressing the matter, it seems that officials are under pressure to act strict and send out a strong message.

Speaking to former players in India and Australia, Express got the impression that everyone invested in this incident wants the bigger picture to emerge.Smith is guilty of cheating alright, but feelings are strong that the coaching staff was also involved in the fiasco. If so, this is a bigger conspiracy which warrants exemplary sanctions.

“It is unlikely that the coach (Darren Lehmann) or the bowling coach (David Saker) did not know what was going on. There is something seriously wrong with the team culture if indeed they knew,” said former Australia fast bowler Len Pascoe.“For me, that is the real story. Of course what Smith did was irrational and he has to face the consequences of his actions. But involvement of others makes it a different story altogether. We have to know who all were behind this.”

Back home, former India captain Ajit Wadekar said that the guilty should get harsher punishments.“The ICC should have been stricter. Going by what has happened and what was said, it seems that the entire Australian team knew what was happening. It might have been discussed in team meetings also. Given the strength of their team, there was no need for them to stoop so low. Since they have done that, everybody involved in this episode should get longer bans.”

Tipped for greatness and averaging only behind Don Bradman for players who have played a sizeable number of Tests, a long ban will rock Smith’s career. It will also take a toll on his finances because some of his sponsors — like Sanitarium — have already said that they are waiting for the Australian board’s announcement.Pascoe, however, says that the Australian skipper should be treated sympathetically after his punishment has been annunced.

“There’s no doubt what Smith has done is stupid and terrible, for which he should be punished. But we must not forget that he’s 28. Pressure in modern-day cricket is such that players occasionally commit silly things. I think he should take a break and come back stronger. The problem should be uprooted rather than going after individuals. Smith shouldn’t become an outcast for what he has done. We must not forget that he is a fantastic player who has made a mistake. And to err is human.”

With pressure mounting from influential quarters in the country and sponsors, it remains to be seen how CA treats this case. Other than its national team’s future, the cricket board’s own reputation is at stake. Considering that emotions are running high, a harsh sentence against Smith and Warner would surprise few.

atreyo@newindianexpress.com