Royal Challengers Bangalore's home game against Delhi Daredevils rescheduled due to Karnataka polls
By PTI | Published: 29th March 2018
Last Updated: 29th March 2018
NEW DELHI: The Karnataka Assembly election on May 12 has forced a scheduling change for the Royal Challengers Bangalore's home against Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League.
The two teams were originally scheduled to play at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 12 but now that has been moved to Delhi.
RCB's home game against Daredevils will now be on April 21.