NEW DELHI: Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan may be back as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad after David Warner was barred by the BCCI from this edition of Indian Premier League in the wake of ball tampering scandal.

With Warner gone, Dhawan being a certainty in the XI and the senior-most player in the set-up is likely to lead the side.

Dhawan had earlier led the erstwhile Deccan Chargers and later Sunrisers Hyderabad during earlier seasons.

Also, the IPL captains need to have a certain amount of stature which adds to their brand value.

Dhawan is the only candidate apart from Warner in the current Sunrisers set-up.

The other possible candidate could be Kiwi Kane Williamson but he might not be a certainty in the playing XI.

As far as the replacement is concerned, New Zealand's Luke Ronchi looks a probable candidate after his good show in the Pakistan Super League for the Islamabad franchise.

He scored a half-century in the final.