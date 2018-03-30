CHENNAI: Leg-spinners are precious commodities in T20. Chennai Super Kings too have a few in their ranks. Discussing the prospects of the team a few days ago, bowling coach L Balaji along with S Badrinath had said that they would play a vital role and add variety to the attack.

With Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis likely to occupy three of the four slots reserved for foreigners, the remaining one will see a toss-up between Imran Tahir and Lungi Ngidi. The fast bowler, who touches 140 kmph regularly, has a good chance to seal that spot.

That leaves Karn Sharma with a good chance to make the XI. The Vidarbha leg-spinner has enough IPL experience. “Given a chance he can certainly fit into the scheme of things for CSK. Playing for Vidarbha, he has worked on his skills and I’m sure he will carry the confidence of a good domestic season into the IPL,’’ said Vidarbha coach Chandrakant Pandit.

Karn has been sweating it out under the Chepauk lights and hitting the gym regularly to stay fit. “It’s nice to be part of CSK. I have been working hard on my game. What I like about CSK and Chepauk is the atmosphere. It’s fantastic,’’ said Karn.

Former Railways spinner K Bharatan, who has played with Karn and seen the spinner from a young age, believes the Uttar Pradesh lad is well suited to this version and should come out with flying colours for CSK.

“Karn has evolved as a player from the first time I saw him. He has a quick action, is fast and does not give that much width. His style is ideal for T20 and 50-50. From what I have seen over the years as a player and later as an umpire, his stock delivery is the flipper,’’ said Bharatan. Karn agrees. “I would like to have more variations, but the flipper is my stock ball,’’ said the 30-year-old.

Having played for the Mumbai and Hyderabad in the past, how does he adjust to different teams? “It’s all about professionalism. Wherever you play, you have to adapt and give your best,” came the reply.

