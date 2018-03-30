CHENNAI: With the aftershock of the ball-tampering fiasco assuming even bigger proportions over the last 24 hours, former Australia coach Mickey Arthur has publicly stated that the real root of the problem lay in the culture that has been fostered in their team in recent years.

“I have been bitterly disappointed watching the Australian cricket team over the last few years. The behaviour has been boorish and arrogant,” wrote the man who was in charge of the team from 2011 to 2013, in a column for PlayersVoice. “The way they’ve gone about their business hasn’t been good, and it hasn’t been good for a while.”

Arthur contrasted the composition of a successful team with Australia’s approach to reciprocation in terms of cultural change. “What I did understand was that successful teams are made up of very good individuals — good, solid characters — who pull in one direction and strive to attain the ultimate result together. You might have one or two difficult personalities, but you can manage those because the system doesn’t allow them to get away with too much. Australia was different. The players, in many ways, were a law unto themselves.”

The South African cited Pakistan’s tour of Australia in 2016-17, the Ashes, and the recent AB de Villiers-Nathan Lyon incident as examples. Arthur also observed that the “sanctions imposed, tough as they are, are the right ones”.