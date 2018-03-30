NEW DELHI: Australia's injury-prone fast bowler Mitchell Starc was today ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League due to a stress fracture in his right leg, dealing a blow to his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders' prospects.

The pacer was also ruled out of the fourth and final Test against South Africa, which started in Johannesburg today.

"Mitchell Starc has a 'tibial bone stress in his right leg'. He will return home for further assessment after the Test and will miss the IPL," Cricket Australia tweeted.

The left-arm pacer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 9.4 crore at the IPL auction in January, but will not take place in the lucrative tournament this season now.

Starc was replaced for the final Test against South Africa by South Australia’s Chadd Sayers and will fly home after the series for further injury investigation and assessment.