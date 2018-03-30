NEW DELHI: "The world simply wants to see you cry, once you have cried they will feel satisfied and live happily ever after," lamented India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin while expressing solidarity with the disgraced Steve Smith and David Warner.

Ashwin hoped the Australian cricketers can put the ball-tampering scandal behind them.

"The world simply wants to see you cry, once you have cried they will feel satisfied and live happily ever after. If only Empathy was not just a Word and people still had it. God give @stevesmith49 and Bancroft all the strength to come out of this," tweeted Ashwin.

The world simply wants to see you cry, once you have cried they will feel satisfied and live happily ever after. If only Empathy was not just a Word and people still had it. God give @stevesmith49 and Bancroft all the strength to come out of this. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 30, 2018

"And @davidwarner31 will also need the strength to fight it out, hopefully their players union will provide them with all the support," he added.

Smith broke down repeatedly at his arrival press conference in Sydney Airport and said he was "truly sorry" for his actions.

Cricket Australia banned Warner and Smith for one year while Cameron Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension after all three admitted to ball-tampering in the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

The infamous incident also led to Darren Lehmann stepping down as Australia coach after the fourth Test in Johannesburg.

The players' confession triggered a massive public outcry in Australia, leaving even Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull "deeply disappointed".

A wave of sympathy for Smith gathered pace after his heart-wrenching apology and as opposition grew to the severity of bans handed out in the ball-tampering scandal.