CHENNAI: Even the onset of what seems to be yet another brutal summer in store for the city didn’t prove to be a strong-enough deterrent for fans watching the Chennai Super Kings go through the rigours of another day of practice at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Even as they braved the increasing heat on Friday afternoon to see their Kings in action, the memory of many an aficionado at the venue must have been jogged back to previous pre-season camps, reminding them of one particular detail that is currently sticking out like a sore thumb: instead of using the MAC ‘B’ Ground, they have stuck to the centre square.

It won’t take a PhD in rocket science to deduce the reason behind this move by the Yellow Submarines: Chepauk is their home-ground, and familiarity with the field is all but a certain prerequisite. But, further dissection of the Super Kings’ squad may negate the obviousness that comes in tow with the aforementioned reasoning.

MS Dhoni and batting coach

Michael Hussey during Chennai

Super Kings’ practice at

Chepauk. (EPS | D Sampath Kumar)

Much in line with the quick verdict that both Twitterati and pundits delivered after the auction, the Super Kings contingent is choc-a-bloc with spinners — Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja and Karn Sharma, apart from the part-timers Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav.

A cursory glance of these names is enough for any regular of the sport to reveal one pertinent subtext: none of the above are attacking spinners, a quality that now seems to in demand in the current landscape of the shortest format. Even the two wrist-spinners — Tahir and Karn — aren’t perceived to be as threatening as some of the other devastators of their ilk.

With that on mind, and the flipside of this abundance (lack of pace spearheads save Lungi Ngidi and Mark Wood, with only one fitting into their final XI as per their best-possible combination), and Chepauk’s spin-laden legacy, it hasn’t been surprising to see Karn, Harbhajan and Tahir shoulder a chunk of ball-wielding chores on these centre-strips.

Coach Stephen Fleming has been a strong advocate for creating a fortress at home, a feat they had achieved during their title march in 2011, in which no matches were lost at Chepauk.

That apart, even the batsmen — pillars like Shane Watson, Raina, MS Dhoni — too have busied themselves since the start of the camp with negotiating a substantial number of both loopy and dart-like offerings from their teammates and other net bowlers — an ostensible preemption for the possible threat that opposition tweakers may pose. Their dress-rehearsals gain more momentum with each passing day on the stage meant for the big days — the Super Kings are showing they really mean business, even before their grand return.

No replacement for Santner

CSK are unlikely to seek a replacement for the injured Mitchell Santner. The spin-bowling all-rounder was tipped to be part of their plans, but with a good mix of tweakers around, the team management hasn’t requested for a replacement. They are likely to seek one only if the need arises.

