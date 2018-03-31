NEW DELHI: The BCCI today appointed former Rajasthan DGP as the Head of its Anti-Corruption Unit, replacing former Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar.

Neeraj, though, has been kept in advisory role in the ACU till May 31 2018.

A 1982 Rajasthan cadre IPS officer, Singh retired as Director General of Police, Rajasthan on November 30, 2017.

"Having served the Indian Police Service for around 36 years, Mr. Singh comes with a wealth of experience in anti-corruption operations, investigative work and field policing. Singh also headed the anti-corruption bureau of Rajasthan for four years," a BCCI release said.

He will take charge of the office ahead of IPL and will be based out of BCCI headquarters at Cricket Centre, Mumbai.

"Neeraj Kumar, the former Police Commissioner of Delhi, has been retained as Advisor Anti-Corruption Unit till May 31, 2018," according to the release.

The BCCI has also engaged the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit like previous years for the upcoming season of IPL.

"Both BCCI and ICC will closely work towards keeping the highest level of compliance for the Indian Premier League," added the BCCI release.