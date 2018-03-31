HYDERABAD: The opener comes in, smacks the ball all around the park and leads the side to victory with his trademark fist-pump. This had been a familiar sight for fans who have followed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last few seasons.

This year, all those adrenaline-inducing moments might take a back seat with David Warner getting banned by Cricket Australia for one year for playing an active role in the Cape Town ball-tampering saga. The BCCI has waved a red flag at him for this IPL season.

Warner’s contributions with the bat (2579 runs in 59 games at 52.63, strike rate 147.70, 26 half-tons and a ton), since he joined the side in 2014 (captain in 2015, SRH champions in 2016) have been the major force behind the team delivering one consistent performance after the other, with him bagging the Orange Cap twice.

How will the Aussie’s absence affect the Men in Orange? “Warner is a big player. His absence will definitely be felt since he had led the team so well. It will be difficult for the team. But at the same time, they have good mentors such as VVS Laxman. They would be working on plans that might work in SRH’s favour,” former India spinner Venkatapathy Raju told Express.

Warner had a near-perfect symbiotic relationship with fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is the second highest scorer for the franchise with a cumulative score of 2271. “Whoever comes in as Warner’s replacement will have big shoes to fill, considering he scored quickly, which let Dhawan play the anchor role and build his innings. That is how they were successful as an opening pair. Finding that kind of a pair will be the real challenge,” former India international Noel David opined.

Local lad Tanmay Agarwal (part of the squad since 2017) has scored heavily for Hyderabad in first-class cricket in the last two seasons. David, however, believes it is better if Kane Williamson fills the gap left by Warner. “A rookie opener might crack under pressure. And that almost never proves good in a T20 game. Williamson should be the one replacing Warner. That is best way to mitigate the damage.”

The mantle of leadership now lies on Williamson, who is a contrast in almost every respect of his predecessor. While Warner attacks from the start, Williamson is the cooler. He has done reasonably in the 15 matches he has turned up for SRH, scoring 411 runs at a strike-rate of 129.24. “They are very different in approach. Warner is dynamic and leads from the front, talks a lot to his players. Williamson likes to do everything quietly. However, both have very intelligent cricketing brains,” David remarked.

Some experts have termed the current Sunrisers squad as the most balanced one. With the biggest weapon missing, the onus will now shift to the bowlers led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. “Whoever takes Warner’s opening slot will have to get rid of the mentality that he is taking the place left vacant by such a big player. That might create unwanted pressure on the batsman,” concluded Raju.

