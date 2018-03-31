Australia's bowler Chadd Sayers, right, reacts after his delivery against South Africa's batsman Keshav Maharaj on day three of the fourth cricket test match. | AP

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa ramped up the pressure on a troubled Australia team in the final test on Saturday by making 488 in its first innings.

Temba Bavuma was left stranded on 95 not out in South Africa's big total.

Australia is trying to recover from the ball-tampering scandal that broke a week ago and has left the team in crisis.

While Bavuma appeared set for a century before running out of partners, tailender Keshav Maharaj thumped 45 from 51 runs in a 76-run stand with Bavuma for the ninth wicket.

South Africa, promising to be ruthless against an Australia team ripped apart by the cheating scandal, had five half-century stands and one century partnership. Opener Aiden Markram made 152 on the first day and AB de Villiers added 69.

Bavuma deserved a century but Maharaj flashed at a wide delivery from Pat Cummins to edge behind just before tea. Morne Morkel, playing in his last test before retiring, edged to the slips first ball to leave Bavuma unbeaten at the other end.

Fast bowler Pat Cummins finished with 5-83 for Australia.

Weighed down by the ball-tampering saga, Australia is also in danger of seeing the series slip away. South Africa leads 2-1 and Australia's record of not having lost a test series in South Africa since 1970 is under threat.

So is Australia's cricketing reputation.

Australia is playing its first match since the cheating scandal broke a week ago in the third test in Cape Town, where captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft plotted to tamper with the ball using a piece of sandpaper in an effort to give the Australian bowlers an unfair advantage.

Smith, Warner and Bancroft were given long-term bans and were sent home from the tour.

Because of that, Australia was forced to play the series decider at the Wanderers with three new batsmen, with two of them — Matthew Renshaw and Joe Burns — urgently flown over to South Africa in the last few days.

Accepting the need to change its ways in the light of an ill-tempered series in South Africa and its badly damaged reputation because of the ball tampering, Australia had resolved to be more respectful of its opposition, new captain Tim Paine said.

Paine suggested both teams shake hands before the test started on Friday, an idea the South Africans agreed with. On Saturday, the Australian fielders stood in a line to applaud Morkel as he came out to bat in his last match.

Bavuma, 25 not out overnight, made just one run in the first hour of play on the second day as he struggled in initially overcast conditions in Johannesburg. He came through that testing spell and hit 13 fours before being denied his second test century.