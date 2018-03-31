With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 beginning next week, 'yellow fever' has gripped the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans. (EPS | D Sampath Kumar)

CHENNAI: Sale of tickets for Chennai Super Kings home matches during IPL-11, at M A Chidambaram Stadium here, will begin on April 2.

The minimum price of tickets is Rs 1,300 for C, D and E stands (lower tier), said a press note.

The tickets would be sold from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2 to 6 PM on designated days. The premium hospitality tickets are priced between Rs 5,000 and 6,500.

CSK plays the first home match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 10. Not more than two tickets will be sold per person at the counter, it said.

Tickets can also be booked online at chennaisuperkings.com and bookmyshow.com

CSK is returning to IPL after a two-year gap following suspension in spot fixing saga. The team has been training since last week at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

Iconic captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was among those to arrive early for the training. Head coach Stephen Fleming linked up with the squad on March 27.