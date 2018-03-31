It was desperation that drove Australians to look at alternate ways to prevail over South Africa in a contest which saw tempers rise to unseen levels.Let’s get this straight. Ball-tampering will exist as long as the most thrilling part of fast bowling—reverse swing—exists. There are no two ways about it. From using rough band-aids to sugar candies, players have only got smarter to keep hard-to-dissect craft intact. What made the Cape Town incident receive worldwide outrage was the manner in which Smith admitted to hatching a plan during lunch break and got a junior player to do the dirty job of applying a foreign object on the ball.

What about the desperation? Was it just a team throwing whatever it could to keep intact its unbeaten in South Africa? Or did it have something to do with incidents that happened during the first two Tests?

At the centre of the controversy is David Warner, the designated vice-captain, who received no penalty from the Inte­rnational Cricket Council for wh­at happened in Cape Town. It has been widely reported that the opener was the chief orchestrat­or, who sold this idea to the leadership group which Smith is part of, and let Cameron Bancroft carry out an offence that put the int­egrity of the entire team in qu­estion.

Australians are known to start the process of “mental disintegration” even before a ball is bowled. Steve Waugh, who started this practice of targeting the opposition’s main player under pressure by aggressive talking, now says that Smith & Co have “failed our culture”.

They say th­ere is this supposed ‘line’—wh­­i­ch only Australians claim to see—that cannot be crossed. And this is where it gets interesting.Sometime during South Africa’s series against India, their captain Faf du Plessis—a repeat offender of ball-tampering—was asked if he had received any congratulatory message from Australia for defeating the No 1 ranked Test team. In the stone-faced humorous tone of his he had said, “Unfortunately, there are not many friends for me from that part of the world.” And you knew what was coming. Two top-quality sides, packed with world-class bowlers, each chasing history—it had to be high-voltage.

From the moment Australia la­n­ded in South Africa, they ha­v­e­n’t shied away from using the media to unsettle the opponents. Th­ey spoke about how to unsettle Ka­giso Rabada so that he does something which earns him en­ough demerit points from the ICC and he misses a Test. In Port Elizabeth, the plan almost came to fruition, when the pacer ran into Smith and the ICC gave him three demerit points to rule him out of Cape Town. Rabada’s successful appeal against the ban actually highlighted the loopholes and inconsistencies in the ICC’s process of dealing with these cases.

“You have to understand that the Code of Conduct is devised by board members and with each one part of their respective boards, there is always space for power lobbies to be in play. In this case, the match referee had given his verdict, but it was his judgment. What appears to be a deliberate attempt to one can seem to be casual to another. It has happened in the past and will happen in the future too, if we don’t find a consistent level to deal with behaviours,” says an ICC official.

Of course, Warner wasn’t the only one on the prowl. Though his reputation as a serious sledger was well known, in Durban he was provoked by South Africa’s Quinton de Kock. The wicket-keeper brought up Warner’s wife’s old relationship with a former rugby player, which made the Australian lose his cool and engage in a quarrel. It could easily have resulted in a brawl had Tim Paine not intervened.

In Port Elizabeth, a couple of Cricket South Africa officials posed with a mask that made fun of Warner’s wife Candice and were subsequently suspended. And with the crowd too chanting her name to provoke Warner, those present there revealed how the tension between the sides was getting higher by the minute. “It is unusual for an Australian side to be subjected to a behaviour that they don’t experience often. At times, things were getting very personal, and the umpires were constantly reminding the sides of the responsibility they have on their shoulders. But these days, it takes little takers,” says an ICC official who was present at the spot.

It is with this background that Warner entered Cape Town. Pushed by the opponent, ridiculed and jeered by the crowd, it is moments like these when the competition is intense that athletes are pushed to the limits. Some savour such moments, some sulk and some hate losing. Australians over the years have always hated when they are pushed to the brink and there is no way back. Perhaps, this is what drove them to madness. Off the field incidents may not be reason enough to indulge in ball-tampering, but when things get personal, players might lose the ability to judge what is right and what is wrong.

“The ICC for various reasons ha­sn’t really showed enough co­u­r­age when it comes to punishing players on behaviour issues.

The Rabada verdict would have sta­y­ed had events in Colombo too rec­e­ived similar punishment. But de­spite Bangladesh’s Shakib al Ha­san bringing the game to disrepute, the ICC didn’t hand him a punishment that could be a less­on. After a level, because these ar­e bilateral series, the relations­h­ip between boards, bro­a­dcast fa­c­tors all come in. And with hu­g­e money coming from TV ri­g­hts, those in charge think twice befo­re handing punishments, especi­ally if big names are involved.”