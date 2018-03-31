Indian cricket has had its fair share of controversies.Sunday Magazine takes a look at a few cricketers

whose careers took a tumble courtesy match-fixing...

Ajay jadeja

After Hansie Cronje admitted to match-fixing, IT department raided houses of Indian players. Mohammad Azharuddin in his statement to CBI is said to have named Ajay Jadeja and Nayan Mongia in the connection of getting in touch with bookies. Jadeja was found guilty of having links with bookies by BCCI. Got a five-year ban but it was overturned by Delhi HC in January 2003.

S Sreesanth

Arrested on May 16, 2013, for allegedly accepting money from bookies to underperform, but released on bail a month later. In September 2013, was banned for life by BCCI for allegedly receiving `40 lakh to bowl no-balls against the Kings XI Punjab. Sreesanth contested the charges and Patiala HC cleared him of wrongdoing in 2017.

Mohammad Azharuddin

When The King Commission in South Africa began probe, Cronje revealed that Azharuddin had introduced him to a bookie who offered him money to throw a 1996 Test during South Africa’s tour of India. CBI released report which talked about Azhar’s confession about match-fixing and Azhar was suspended for life by BCCI. In November, 2012, The Andhra Pradesh High Court lifted the life ban on Azharuddin, terming it as ‘unsustainable’.

Manoj Prabhakar

In 1999, Prabhakar participated in the Tehelka expose where he recorded conversations with cricketers using hidden equipment. He claimed that 1983 World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev had offered him `25 lakh for underperforming. CBI, after its investigation, found Prabhakar, during his career and after retirement, had links with many bookies. There was also evidence of under-performing, passing on information, and introducing other players to the betting syndicate. Prabhakar had also placed bets on cricket matches. Ultimately, the right-arm pacer was banned for match-fixing by BCCI. He later returned to the cricketing circuit as a coach of various teams.