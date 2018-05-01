CoA bouncer for Maharashtra Cricket Association, polls uncertain

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Overseeing the colossal process of BCCI and state units transforming themselves as per Lodha commission guidelines, the court-appointed committee of administrators (CoA) has come across a unique case.The two-member body consisting of Vinod Rai (in pic) and Diana Edulji has found the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) guilty of submitting an inappropriate revised constitution for money it wouldn’t have gotten otherwise. CoA has added that elections held following this version should be declared “null and void”.

In its eighth status report submitted to Supreme Court on Monday, CoA observed that parts of the amended constitution deviate from prescribed lines and accuses concerned MCA officials of “falsely claiming compliance” with the court order. It urged the court to appoint a separate “committee of administrators” to make the MCA constitution compliant and also sought “action including contempt” against state body officials who had approved the amended constitution at a special general meeting on April 7.

Considering this, elections in MCA slated for May 2 is bound to run into trouble. CoA has clearly said that holding elections before the constitution has been changed properly would be deemed illegal. However, a group of MCA members has approached the Supreme Court, saying that the state body should be allowed to conduct elections. So before the court says anything or issues fresh orders, this impasse is unlikely to end.

The matter becomes more serious considering CoA’s charges. The status report says that MCA had “no intention” of implementing recommendations of Lodha commission, and that an affidavit assuring the necessary changes was filed in December only for “accessing funds”. On the basis of this, MCA received `6.69 crore and had a freeze on its fixed deposit worth `17 crore lifted. Following a court order, only the state units which have amended their constitution are eligible for BCCI money.

“I have not been involved with MCA after April 11, when the term of the managing committee got over,” said Abhay Apte, who was MCA president when the body approved the changed constitution at its SGM on April 7. “I have maintained that MCA should discuss matters with CoA and clear doubts, wherever they are,” added Apte, who is taking a cooling-off break made mandatory for officials who have completed three years in office.

According to MCA rules, secretary runs the office and initiates the process of electing the next body when the tenure of officials ends. As secretary, Riyaz Bagban was handling this. CoA has said that despite being told to put elections on hold, Bagban has not stopped. Efforts to reach Bagban were futile.CoA has said that MCA’s proposed constitution differs from the one prescribed by Lodha commission on several counts, including process of electing office-bearers, distribution of authority, representation of former players in the managing committee etc. Until further court orders, MCA is likely to be in a state of confusion.

sports@newindianexpress.com