India consolidate top spot in ICC Test Team Rankings

India have stretched their lead over South Africa from four to 13 points after gaining four points to reach an aggregate of 125 while South Africa have lost five points and slipped to 112.

Published: 01st May 2018 12:58 PM

Indian batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli (File| AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: India have consolidated their position at the top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Team Rankings following the annual update.

In the ICC's annual update, the series results from 2014-15 are removed and outcomes from the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons are weighted at 50 per cent.

South Africa are, however, still comfortably ahead of the remaining sides.

Australia are placed third with 106 points after gaining four points following the update, taking back the position from New Zealand, who had overtaken them at the last cut-off date of April 3.

The change in positions saw New Zealand assure themselves of two lakh dollars for finishing third. India and South Africa had won 1 million dollars and five lakh dollars, respectively for finishing first and second at the cut-off date.

After the update, New Zealand remain on 102 points while England have inched closer, reaching 98 after gaining one point.

In another interesting movement, Bangladesh have moved ahead of the West Indies, who are in ninth position for the first-time ever.

The West Indies have lost five points and are now standing on 67 points while Bangladesh have gained four points to reach 75, eight points clear of the West Indies.

Sri Lanka continue to remain at sixth position after losing one point while Zimbabwe have gained one point to reach two. The table will see new additions in the form of Afghanistan and Ireland after they have played their first Tests following their Full Membership status.

Ireland are due to play their inaugral Test against Pakistan in Malahide, Dublin, from May 11 while Afghanistan's first Test will be against India in Bengaluru from June 18.

