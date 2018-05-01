RCB might be down, but still intent on giving a Royal Challenge

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The IPL is at its halfway mark, but Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to find their rhythm. After losing five of their seven matches, they have an uphill task — though not an impossible one — of qualifiyng for the playoffs. They will need to treat all their upcoming matches as a virtual knockout game, starting from Tuesday when they meet Mumbai Indians. Their opponents are also in a similar position, with five losses and two wins, and only net run rate differentiate the two teams in the table.

Mumbai have been unfortunate on some counts, losing a few close matches. Bangalore, on the other hand, have been found wanting many a time.Virat Kohli’s unit has been let down in all departments, especially their bowling. Their batting has been too dependent on Kohli and AB de Villiers, who missed their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday due to viral fever. Their fielding too might have cost them two points.

Their next clash will be all about momentum. Winning against Mumbai could set them on track, and with Bangalore playing four away matches after Tuesday, victory could give them much-needed belief that they can still deliver. “It’s always tough when you’re losing a few games and not getting the results you want. But you have to be strong about what you’re trying to achieve, and keep turning up everyday. Some people may doubt you, but none of that matters,” Brendon McCullum had remarked after their loss against Kolkata. “You just have to believe that you have the ability to be standing at the end of the tournament with the trophy in your hand. That’s the belief you need to have.”

Great teams are often characterised by how they bounce back from losses. Challengers have the ammunition, and on their day can blank out teams; a rare sight this season.History, though, does not support the Chinnaswamy Men against Mumbai, considering that they have lost seven out of their last ten head-to-heads. Rohit Sharma and his men have the history of being late starters in the event, as evidenced by their third successful title run last year. Their new opener Suryakumar Yadav, though, is not reading much into it.

“I think what has gone has gone completely. Mumbai have beaten Bangalore five times (in their last six games), but that is all history now. The most important thing right now is what we will do on game day; how we start.“The team which we play tomorrow will be completely different on the field, and it will be a great game. We will be raring to go. And those two points will be crucial for us,” remarked the Mumbai top-scorer (274 runs) this season. There is a lot of stake at play for both teams. One has been an underachiever throughout, while the other is trying to carry forward its IPL dominance. Loss for either will lead them closer to panic button.ashimsunam@newindianexpress.com