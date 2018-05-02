Home Sport Cricket

BCCI firm on refusing to play Australia Day-Night Test; CA says India reluctant to play because they only want to win

BCCI Committee of Administrators' chief Vinod Rai, however, said that India's reluctance to play Day/Night Test does not imply that the two boards are on collision course.

Published: 02nd May 2018 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI/ MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland today said India's refusal to play a day-night Test during the series later this year is driven by a desperation to win Down Under even as the BCCI stayed firm in its rejection of the proposed match.

Sutherland feels that it is CA's prerogative to decide on the pink ball Test against India at Adelaide from December 6-10 but BCCI Committee of Administrators' chief Vinod Rai once again made it clear that the game will not take place.

"I think personally the home country should have the right to schedule matches as it sees fit and start them at whatever time of day they want," Sutherland told SEN Radio.

When CoA chief Rai was contacted by PTI, he said: "I don't think BCCI's stand will change. As it has already been decided, Day/Night pink ball matches will continue at the first-class level. Duleep Trophy will be played under lights once again."

Rai, however, said that India's reluctance to play Day/Night Test does not imply that the two boards are on collision course.

"I don't see this as a reason for friction (between boards). Playing condition is something that both the boards sit and decide upon. Obviously whatever happens is agreed mutually. But let me make it clear once again, there won't be any pink ball Test involving India," Rai said.

The day-night Test is a regular feature in Australia's home season since 2015.

Three day-night Tests have been held at the Adelaide Oval and one at the Gabba in Brisbane with Australia winning all of them.

In fact, Sutherland went to the extent of saying that India are only focussed on "winning the series" rather looking at future of the game.

"India may or may not come around to that idea for this tour but I still believe it's the way of the future. I think everyone in world cricket knows that," said Sutherland.

"To be frank, I think they want to come out here and beat us. There's a sense, or a reality, that Australia has won each of the pink-ball Test matches that have played in Australia and there may be a sense that it gives us a bit of an advantage," he added.

A senior BCCI official said there was nothing wrong in aiming for win.

"Obviously, we want to beat Australia in Australia and what's wrong in it? If they can strategise how easily they can beat us, we will look after our interests. The BCCI has never been convinced about the quality of pink kookaburra balls," he said.

"In fact, at an internal meeting, we had discussed that let's try Dukes pink ball for domestic tournament. There are a lot of factors. We can't just pander to Sutherland's wishes," he added.

India will tour Australia for three T20Is, four Tests, and three ODIs from November 21 to January 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Day Night Test Cricket Australia James Sutherland BCCI Vinod Rai
More from this section

Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood wants more from Mohammad Amir

Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne in doubt for West Indies tour

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite joins Kent for T20 stint

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity