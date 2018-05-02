Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne in doubt for West Indies tour

Sri Lanka's cricket board confirmed Karunaratne sustained the injury while batting in the nets on Tuesday to prepare for a limited-overs tournament.

Published: 02nd May 2018 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka batsman Dimuth Karunaratne (Photo | AP)

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne has fractured a finger in practice, officials said Wednesday and is in doubt for a West Indies tour starting this month.

Sri Lanka's cricket board confirmed Karunaratne sustained the injury while batting in the nets on Tuesday to prepare for a limited-overs tournament.

It did not comment on whether he would join the three-Test series in the West Indies, but sources said the 30-year-old opener was unlikely to be ready.

The board said Karunaratne would be examined by a specialist "to determine the injury management and return to play timeframe". 

The left-hand opener has played in 49 Tests and scored 3,186 runs.

Sri Lanka have adopted advanced software used by football club Barcelona to manage their injury-prone cricketers.

The players wear devices during training and tournaments to monitor fitness and performance.

Under new coach Chandika Hathurusingha, Sri Lanka have been rebuilding after a year of humiliating defeats.

The national side bounced back in a tour of Bangladesh in January, thrashing the hosts in all three formats of the game.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood wants more from Mohammad Amir

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite joins Kent for T20 stint

Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland sees way back for disgraced David Warner

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity