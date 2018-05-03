Australian great Mark Waugh says youngster Prithvi Shaw's technique is just like Sachin Tendulkar's

By PTI

MUMBAI: Legendary Australian batsman Mark Waugh thinks that the technique of young batsman Prithvi Shaw is similar to that of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

"The first thing you notice is his technique, it's very similar to Sachin Tendulkar's," Waugh, a Star Sports Select Dugout expert, was quoted as saying in a media release.

"His grip, his stance, he stays very still at the crease and plays all his shots around the wicket.

He plays the ball quite late and is quite punchy in his stroke play and has an excellent base to play any shot from any bowler. He's just so much like Sachin Tendulkar," added Waugh, who played 128 Tests for Australia and scored 8,029 runs.

Mumbai's Shaw, who plays for Delhi Daredevils in the ongoing Indian Premier League, has scored 140 runs at a strike rate of 166.

66 in the four games he has played so far.

Shaw, who is just over 18, hit a maiden half-century in his second match of the IPL and the knock made him the joint-youngest cricketer to record a half-century in the cash-rich cricket tournament.

The Daredevils are currently languishing at the sixth spot having won only three of their nine games.