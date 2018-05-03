Back in BCCI fold, Bihar faces recognition tug of war

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: News of Bihar's return to the mainstream of Indian cricket is cause for joy for players from the state, who for the last 15 years or so had to take the Jharkhand route in order to play at the national level. But for the establishment, Bihar's inclusion increases headache, for it now has to decide who among the various claimants is to be granted recognition.

Bihar has different associations claiming legitimacy. Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) was fielding teams in BCCI's tournament for associate members in recent years, while Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) was the one fighting cases against the board to bring Bihar back. There was a third called Association of Bihar Cricket, which is not visible any longer. It's up to the BCCI or the CoA to decide who gets affiliation. The process involves verifying claims.

There are indications that an ad hoc committee may be formed to rule on the matter. Given that BCA fielded teams in tournaments for affiliates in the last few years, it could have been the logical choice, but it's not. Officials looking after the matter are not convinced about some of their claims. Acting BCCI president CK Khanna and Syed Saba Karim, GM, Cricket Operations, did not comment on it, indicating that a decision is still to be taken. Sensing an opening, the CAB is ready to stake its claim for recognition.

"It's a tricky call. While it's true that BCA was the body with BCCI's associate membership, doubts have emerged about their registration. According to Lodha commission guidelines, all BCCI units have to be registered bodies," an official in the know told Express. "Then, the BCA failed to submit accounts after receiving a BCCI grant of `50 lakh in 2009. That's another issue. Until these are sorted, the BCA can't be given recognition. It's possible that an ad hoc committee will be formed to rule on this."

Perhaps oblivious to these reservations, the BCA thinks it will be named the authorised body to run cricket in Bihar. "Our constitution has been redone in accordance with Lodha commission guidelines and the CoA has accepted it. There shouldn't be doubts over this. Being the body conducting cricket in Bihar despite financial hardships and fielding teams in BCCI tournaments, it has to be us," BCA secretary Ravishankar Prasad Singh said.

Having pursued the case for reintroduction of Bihar at the Supreme Court and finally got the result, CAB secretary Aditya Verma is not giving up either. "We will submit to the CoA in a day or two our claim that we should be the body to run the game here," said Verma.

Dealing with disputes since inception, the CoA now has more on its plate.

atreyo@newindianexpress.com