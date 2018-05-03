Home Sport Cricket

Team selection on May 8 for Afghanistan Test, UK limited overs squad

The likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma set to miss the historic Test against Afghanistan due to their county commitments.

Published: 03rd May 2018 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

India's bowler Ishant Sharma, far right, celebrates with teammates after bowling South Africa's batsman AB de Villiers, far left, for 20 runs on the first day of the second cricket test match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa. | AP File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national selection committee are set to announce multiple Indian squads on May 8 for the upcoming one-off Test match against Afghanistan next month along with the team for the limited-overs leg of the tour of the UK starting June 27 in Dublin.

"There will be three squads that will be selected on May 8. The Afghanistan Test is from June 14-18, followed by UK tour that starts with two-match ODI series against Ireland in Dublin. The selectors will also name India A squad that will tour England in June," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The decision to announce the squad in advance is to ascertain who all are available for the Afghanistan Test with likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma set to miss the historic Test against Afghanistan due to their county commitments.

Also, procuring UK visa is another issue for a few players, which has prompted the board to ask the selectors to quickly announce the squad.

COA Vinod Rai has already said that in order to ensure a good performance in England, at least six to seven Test specialist will be in England in June with India A side to acclimatise with the conditions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Afghanistan Test BCCI India's Tour of United Kingdom

Comments

More from this section

Scale Mount India to be considered great, new coach Justin Langer to Aussies

Virat Kohli officially signs for Surrey, set to miss Afghanistan Test

New Zealand weighing first Pakistan tour since 2003

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity