Badrinath shines as CSSF beat Kedar CA

Badrinath’s 73 helped CSSF A defeat Kedar CA by 111 runs in the Dicky Super Trophy U-16 tournament on Thursday.

Published: 04th May 2018 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 03:39 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Badrinath’s 73 helped CSSF A defeat Kedar CA by 111 runs in the Dicky Super Trophy U-16 tournament on Thursday. Brief scores: CSSF A 202/3 in 30 ovs (Badrinath 73) bt Kedar CA 91 in 24.2 ovs (Manikandan 3/19); Thiruvallur DCA 147/8 in 30 ovs (SM Karthik Anand 54) lost to FSCA 151/7 in 29.2 ovs; Kancheepuram DCA 152/9 in 30 ovs lost to VBCA 153/6 in 29.1 ovs (Rushil Kumar 68); Elite CA 227/3 in 30 ovs (C Saffin 87, L Ramnath 57) bt CSSF B 106 in 29.4 ovs.

Harish bags four M Harish’s four-wicket haul was the feature of Adambakkam CA’s five-wicket win over AVM CA in the Gen-Next-Royal Rumble U-13 tournament, conducted by Gen-Next Cricket Institute. Brief Scores: U-13: AVM CA 102/7 in 20 ovs (Harish 4/4) lost to Adambakkam CA 103/5 in 18.3 ovs (Seshadri 3/21); U-15: Future Stars CA 204/9 in 20 ovs bt Gen-Next CA 112 in 18.1 ovs.

Akesh shines A Akesh’s all-round display (39, 4/37) enabled Young Men’s Association to get the better of Reserve Bank RC by 20 runs in a TNCA Third Division A Zone league match. Brief scores: III Division A: Young Men’s Association 154 in 44.5 ovs (S Akesh 39, K Kiran Kasshyap 4/30, M Lakshminarayanan 3/35, B Prabhu 3/31) bt Reserve Bank RC 134 in 40.5 ovs (S Murali 42, S Akesh 4/37, S Shikapdeen 3/39); Indian Bank Sports & RC 166 in 42 ovs (C Karthick Kumar 4/46, R Vineeth 3/53) lost to Sea Hawks CC 167/8 in 40.5 ovs (R Nandagopal 64, M Suresh 3/44).

Chennai bag silver Trichy boys beat Chennai 15-7, 15-7 in the final of the 13th subjunior state throwball championship at the Sethu Bhaskara MHSS in Ambattur, Chennai. Elangeswaran of Virudhunagar in the boys’ section and Sindhiya of Tirupur in the girls’ segment won the best player awards. Boys’ final: Trichy bt Chennai 15-7, 15-7; 3rd place: Tirunelveli bt Kancheepuram 15-7, 17-15. Girls’ final: Thiruvallur bt Trichy 15-7, 15-12; 3rd place: Tirunelveli bt Kancheepuram 15-10, 17-15.

U-13s lose Chennaiyin FC’s U-13 squad ended their National Youth League final round campaign with a 6-0 defeat against SAI Kolkata at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) Practice Ground here on Wednesday. sports@newindianexpress.com

