BCCI should accept constitution with relaxations

It took the Supreme Court over two years to do what it should have when it decided to implement the Lodha Committee recommendations to revamp Indian cricket. For long, the court and the board refused to budge. The court was bent on implementing the recommendations in letter and spirit, while the board was unrelenting in accepting some issues. The court has now hinted at a relook of a couple of contentious clauses, seeking suggestions afresh from state associations.

If the court is willing to relax some of the recommendations, the board should meet midway and accept the draft constitution. One recommendation not in tune with the board’s philosophy was one-state-one-vote. In one stroke it disenfranchises four state associations — Mumbai, Vidarbha, Baroda, Saurashtra — which played major roles in the growth of cricket, clubbing the first two with Maharashtra state as one vote and the other two going with Gujarat. If these four votes are restored along with Universities and Railways, the board will relent.

The state associations are also unhappy with the cooling-off period. Almost all of them are likely to suggest it should be waived, as continuation is the bedrock of any good administration. The court accepted the Lodha recommendations in July 2016, stipulating a cooling-off period of three years after a three-year term, with a cap of three terms. When Margaret Alva was sports minister in the Rajiv Gandhi Cabinet, she had introduced guidelines for sports federations which barred an office-bearer to continue as president, secretary or treasurer, but he could come back in non-executive positions like vicepresident.

Most secretaries thus became vice-presidents to maintain their stranglehold. Here the office-bearer cannot be in the board/association in any capacity during the cooling-off period. Still, some will continue to hold sway even without a position if they are politically powerful. The court may agree to revert to the system of one selector from the five zones instead of the existing three-member Test-player selection committee. Citing cases of Padmakar Shivalkar and Rajinder Goel, who have a wealth of experience in first-class cricket, the board might convince the court not to insist on Test players only in choosing national selectors.

The BCCI officials are also unwilling to share the spoils with the professionals as they say it would not be right for them to be on par with employees in an apex council, instead of the existing working committee. Ideally, day-to-day functioning should be handled by professionals, even though officials are elected. When Sharad Pawar became board president in 2005, he wanted to professionalise the organisation and appointed Tata Consultancy Services to recommend a model administrative set-up. When the recommendations came, the board found most of them not feasible.

Actually, most members were unwilling to part with powers they enjoyed. Board officials insist they have no problems with most recommendations and several associations are willing to adopt them. But Niranjan Shah, N Srinivasan and a couple of others are 70-plus who do not want to leave, insisting age is only a number. The court will decide whether it is!

