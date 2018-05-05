Madurai TNPL team gets new owner ahead of third season

Srinidhi PR By

CHENNAI: Having Virender Sehwag to launch their jersey in 2016, to eliminating ‘s’ from the franchise’s name due to numerology in the second edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, Madurai Super Giant had an eye for innovation. But the side had a dreadful journey in the event, finishing bottom of the table in both seasons.

With two months to go for the third edition of TNPL, Kothari Madras International Limited, the Madurai team owners, have sold it off. Srikam Industries are the new owners, who have bought the franchise for an undisclosed sum. In 2016, Kothari Madras had shelled out marginally over `4 crore for the team, which was the third-highest buy that season. “We don’t know the reason behind them selling the team.

But an internal approval has been given by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for the transfer of ownership for the Madurai team. Paperwork is in progress and this will be the only team to undergo transfer this time,” a top TNPL source told Express. He revealed that the third edition will kick off in the first week of July and get over in the first week of August, unlike the June to July routine followed in the first two years.

With three usual venues — MA Chidambaram in Chennai, India Cements ground in Tirunelveli and NPR College grounds in Dindigul — already confirmed, it was learnt that officials will take a call in two weeks on whether to include Coimbatore as a fourth venue. “We are yet to decide on having Coimbatore. A lot of people are working with the Chennai Super Kings team in the Indian Premier League. Earlier, we thought of having it from June to July, but it has been decided that it will start in July. We have enough time to work on it.

But chances are high that Coimbatore may be a host this time,” the source said. Though six of CSK’s home matches were shifted from Chennai to Pune due to the Cauvery issue in April, officials are positive about the city hosting TNPL matches. “We don’t see any hindrance in conducting matches at Chepauk. Also, it is in July-August. We hope the matches will be played as per schedule.” Express understands the player draft will be held in the fourth week of May. The tournament will be played between eight teams and the schedule is expected to be released in a week.

