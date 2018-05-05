Home Sport Cricket

Madurai TNPL team gets new owner ahead of third season

Having Virender Sehwag to launch their jersey in 2016, to eliminating ‘s’ from the franchise’s name due to numerology in the second edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, Madurai Super Giant had an

Published: 05th May 2018 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Super Giant finished last twice

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Having Virender Sehwag to launch their jersey in 2016, to eliminating ‘s’ from the franchise’s name due to numerology in the second edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, Madurai Super Giant had an eye for innovation. But the side had a dreadful journey in the event, finishing bottom of the table in both seasons.

With two months to go for the third edition of TNPL, Kothari Madras International Limited, the Madurai team owners, have sold it off. Srikam Industries are the new owners, who have bought the franchise for an undisclosed sum. In 2016, Kothari Madras had shelled out marginally over `4 crore for the team, which was the third-highest buy that season. “We don’t know the reason behind them selling the team.

But an internal approval has been given by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for the transfer of ownership for the Madurai team. Paperwork is in progress and this will be the only team to undergo transfer this time,” a top TNPL source told Express. He revealed that the third edition will kick off in the first week of July and get over in the first week of August, unlike the June to July routine followed in the first two years.

With three usual venues — MA Chidambaram in Chennai, India Cements ground in Tirunelveli and NPR College grounds in Dindigul — already confirmed, it was learnt that officials will take a call in two weeks on whether to include Coimbatore as a fourth venue. “We are yet to decide on having Coimbatore. A lot of people are working with the Chennai Super Kings team in the Indian Premier League. Earlier, we thought of having it from June to July, but it has been decided that it will start in July. We have enough time to work on it.

But chances are high that Coimbatore may be a host this time,” the source said. Though six of CSK’s home matches were shifted from Chennai to Pune due to the Cauvery issue in April, officials are positive about the city hosting TNPL matches. “We don’t see any hindrance in conducting matches at Chepauk. Also, it is in July-August. We hope the matches will be played as per schedule.” Express understands the player draft will be held in the fourth week of May. The tournament will be played between eight teams and the schedule is expected to be released in a week.

srinidhi@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

England old boys Boyd Rankin and Ed Joyce in Ireland squad for Pakistan Test

 Surrey county deal: No fat contract, only nominal wages for Virat Kohli

Steve Smith back in Australia to win back trust after ball-tampering scandal

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity