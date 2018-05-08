Home Sport Cricket

Cricket Australia confirm format after India rejects day-night test

The four-match series will otherwise go ahead as proposed, with the subsequent tests in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.

Published: 08th May 2018 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Australian test team (File | AP)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia has dropped plans to stage a day-night test against India at Adelaide in December after the tourists rejected the pink ball format.

Australian officials say the December 6-10 series-opener will be played in the traditional format after "we received advice from the Board of Control for Cricket in India that it is not prepared to participate in a proposed day-night test in Adelaide this summer."

READ: India will not play Day/Night Test in Australia: BCCI writes to Cricket Australia

The four-match series will otherwise go ahead as proposed, with the subsequent tests in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney. The Australians will then host a two-test series against Sri Lanka, starting Jan. 24 with a day-night match in Brisbane followed by a test debut for Manuka Oval in Canberra.

"We are committed to hosting at least one day-night test each home summer as part of our continued focus to grow test cricket, and we are excited about the day-night test against Sri Lanka at the Gabba," Cricket Australia said in the statement.

The Australians have won all four day-night test matches they've hosted, including the first ever against New Zealand in 2015 and last year's Ashes first against England.

The test series will be preceded by a limited-overs international series and a Twenty20 international against South Africa in November.

