Pakistan head to Ireland with victory over Northamptonshire

By AFP

LONDON: Pakistan warmed up for the first Test match of their tour in Ireland by seeing off Northamptonshire with a simple chase of 133 to win by nine wickets on the fourth day at Wantage Road.

Victory for the tourists on Monday was set up by Asad Shafiq's unbeaten 186 in the first innings, whilst Shadab Khan took 10 for 157 in the match to prepare Pakistan nicely for Ireland's debut in test cricket.

Mohammed Abbas made the vital breakthrough on Monday morning to dismiss Rob Newston for 118 and Shadab took the final two Northants wickets to set up a comfortable target.

And despite losing Azhar Ali to a comical run out for just 10, half centuries from Imam Ul-Haq, nephew of Inzamam Ul-Haq, and Haris Sohail saw Pakistan over the line.

After providing the opposition when Ireland play their inaugural Test in a match starting in Malahide, near Dublin, on Friday, Pakistan will return across the Irish Sea for a two-Test series against England.

Pakistan 428 (Shafiq 186*, Haris 79, Babar 57; Crook 4-89) and 134 for 1 (Imam 59*, Haris 55*) beat Northamptonshire 259 (Rossington 90; Shadab 6-77) and 301 (Newton 118, Cobb 52, Abbas 4-62; Shadab 4-80) by nine wickets