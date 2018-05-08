Thiruvallur win thanks to Gowri Shankar knock

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gowri Shankar’s 73 paved the way for Thiruvallur DCA to maul WGCA by 98 runs in the Dicky Memorial Trophy, U-14 tournament at St Bede’s grounds.

Brief scores: Thiruvallur DCA 172/3 in 30 ovs (Gowri Shankar 73, Ganesh Vardhan 55) bt WGCA 74/6 in 30 ovs. CSSF A 102 in 24.3 ovs (Rahul 3/13, Abdul 3/13) lost to Tirupur DCA 103/4 in 23.6 ovs. CSSF B 84/9 in 30 ovs (B Sivaramakrishnan 4/11, J Aravind Krishnan 4/17) lost to FSCA 85/3 in 17.3 ovs. VBCA 83/9 in 30 ovs (Raagav 4/8, SV Anirudh 3/16) lost to Kedar CA 84/2 in 16.5 ovs.

Santhosh, Pavan shine Half-centuries by Santhosh Shiv and P Pavan Kumar helped Brindhavan CC beat Fine Star CC by 47 runs in a TNCA-KDCA league First Division match.

1st Division: Brindavan CC 272/4 in 30 ovs (P PavanKumar 88 n.o, Santhosh Shiv 83) bt Fine Star CC 225/7 in 30 ovs (S Babu 101); Friends XI (Tbm) 218/5 in 25 ovs (M Ganesh 75; AC Pratheepan 3/27) lost to Adambakkam CC 222/8 in 24.3 ovs (S Guna 61, S Vignesh 54); Kattankulathur CC 114 in 29.5 ovs (S Siddharth Sharma 51; E Parthiban 4/20) lost to KRC 116/3 in 17.2 ovs (S Swaminathan 55 n.o).

Suresh cracks ton Riding on J Suresh Kumar’s unbeaten 132, DSS Club crushed Southern Railway Sports Association by 270 runs in a TNCA Third Division B Zone league match.

III Division B: Central United Club 186 in 45.3 overs (R Karthik 85; A Umar Dharik 5/35, G Mahendran 3/18) bt Prem CC 56 in 15.5 ovs (S Parameeswaran 4/24, T Pravin 4/19); DSS Club 389/7 in 50 ovs (J Suresh Kumar 132 n.o, M Shajahan 66, L Vinoth 57, S Aravinthan 53; G Umapathy 3/87) bt Southern Railway Sports Association 119 in 30 ovs; Gems CC 226/9 in 50 ovs (V Rupesh 51; T Prapanch Maharajan 4/43) lost to Krishnaraj Memorial Club 230/3 in 40.5 ovs (C Karthick 86, D Gokulakrishnan 55); Rising Stars CC 266 in 49.5 ovs (Hardik R Davey 72; K. Vignesh 4/67) lost to SPIC RC 267/5 in 41 ovs (A Shrikaran 83 n.o, S Kishore Kumar 63; Hardik R Davey 4/57); Bunts CC 233/6 in 50 ovs (S Aakash 85, K Sreekanth 65) bt Cosmopolitan Club 195 in 45.3 ovs (G Kishore 3/25, T Ramesh Thangaraj 3/52).