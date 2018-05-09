Home Sport Cricket

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon sets sights on 2019 World Cup post surprise ODI recall

The 30-year-old, who did not feature for the national side in an ODI since August 2016 in Sri Lanka, was included in the 15-man squad for next month's five-match series against England.

Published: 09th May 2018 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon. | AP File Photo

By ANI

MELBOURNE: After getting a surprise call-up in the national squad for the ODI series against England in the United Kingdom, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon believes he has a golden opportunity to cement his spot in the side ahead of the World Cup.

The 30-year-old, who did not feature for the national side in an ODI since August 2016 in Sri Lanka, was included in the 15-man squad for next month's five-match series against England in what seemed to be a preparation tour ahead of next year's World Cup.

Despite being Australia's second-highest wicket-taker among spinners in Tests after Shane Warne, Lyon has featured in just 13 ODIs in comparison to 78 matches in the longest format of the game.

And the off-spinner admitted the call-up was unexpected, especially when he recently had a conversation with selector Trevor Hohns on the final days of the controversial South Africa Test tour.

"Four weeks ago, I had a meeting with 'Cracker' (Hohns) in Jo'burg and he didn't rate my chances very highly," Lyon said today outside the Sydney Cricket Ground. But to get a phone call from Trevor Hohns last night while I was cooking dinner was a good surprise," cricket.com.au quoted Lyon, as saying.

Insisting that playing in all three formats of the game for Australia had always been his goal for a very long time, Lyon said that he is now looking forward to use the upcoming series as a stepping stone for selection in the squad for the World Cup, to be staged in the UK in 13 months' time.

"It's well documented I that I want to play in all three formats for Australia, that's my goal and has been my goal for a very long time," he said.

"To get this opportunity and be included in the squad and to head over to England where the World Cup is being played, that's going to be a massive advantage. Hopefully, if I get the opportunity to go out there I perform really well," Lyon, who last faced England in the Ashes series and picked up 21 wickets, added.

On a related note, Tim Paine and Aaron Finch were named as Australia's new ODI and T20I captain, respectively for the upcoming tours to England and Zimbabwe, in the absence of banned former skipper Steve Smith.

While Finch has also been confirmed as Paine's deputy for the five-match ODI series in the United Kingdom, wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey has been promoted as the vice-captain for a one-off T20I in England and a T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe.

Australia are slated to play five-match ODI series against England from June 13 at The Oval before the two sides will play a lone T20I match. The new-look Australia side will then play a T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe, also featuring Pakistan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nathan Lyon Australian spinner 2019 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Virat Kohli Confusion: BCCI names skipper for Ireland T20s despite county commitments

BCCI backs Virat Kohli move to skip Afghanistan Test

Rohit Sharma for ODIs and T20s, Ajinkya Rahane for Tests

IPL2018
Videos
Shreyas Iyer will be making his ODI debut for India (Photo | BCCI)
Important to perform keeping the England World Cup in mind: Shreyas Iyer
Anil Kapoor
Watch Sonam Kapoor's After Marriage dance party
Gallery
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja