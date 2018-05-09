BCCI backs Virat Kohli move to skip Afghanistan Test

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The question of Test cricket being devalued has come to the horizon. When the ICC announced World T20 tournaments every two years recently, ardent Test fans looked at it in a negative manner, thinking that the global body is pushing the shortest format despite claims of safeguarding Test cricket.

A few days ago, it was learnt Virat Kohli will not play the one-off Test against Afghanistan from 14 to 18 June in Bengaluru, but feature in county cricket for Surrey. So is the BCCI also ignoring the longer format? Acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary doesn’t agree. “Essentially the impression which might have gone around is wrong and our focus remains Test cricket. We continue to believe that it is one format we need to nurse all the time,” said Choudhary, who also announced the squad for the Afghanistan Test.

Ishant Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara, who are presently playing country cricket for Sussex and Yorkshire, will play the Bengaluru Test. Besides Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are not in the squad. Karnataka batsman Karun Nair returns to the Test mix after some time.

After that, India will play Ireland in two T20Is. These will be followed by three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests in England. Kohli had a horrific Test series when India toured England in 2014, scoring 134 runs in five matches. The 29-year-old is keen to turn things around and his form could play an important role in the series.

“Except for Virat, all Test specialists are playing this match. Only Virat is missing out for a good cause so that he comes well prepared for the England series. It is good that he goes there and perform. He is keen that the Indian team and he himself does well in English conditions. This is a great opportunity for us to win the series,” said MSK Prasad, chairman of selectors.

The board seems keen to ensure that the team does not crumble the way it did last time. India lost that five-match series 1-3, leading to some major criticism back in India. Though the Afghanistan Test is historical, the BCCI seems focused on the larger picture. That is what Kohli’s exclusion from the squad suggests.

“Considering that you have referred to the historic nature of the Test match, any act has to be judged by the intention. There was no intention not to play. It was only because that the English challenge is something which we have to rise to that Virat will abstain (from the Afghanistan Test) for the right reasons,” said Choudhary.

