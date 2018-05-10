Home Sport Cricket

Australian skipper Tim Paine denies drift with David Warner

Disgraced former vice-captain Warner is serving a year-long suspension for his part in the plan to use sandpaper to tamper with the ball during the third Test in South Africa in March.

Published: 10th May 2018 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Tim Paine

Newly appointed Australia ODI team captain Tim Paine (File | AFP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Australian skipper Tim Paine Thursday denied David Warner was a divisive figure widely disliked within the team, insisting he would be welcomed back after his ban for a cheating scandal.

Disgraced former vice-captain Warner is serving a year-long suspension for his part in the plan to use sandpaper to tamper with the ball during the third Test in South Africa in March.

He was considered the mastermind of the scandal that rocked the sport and also saw former captain Steve Smith and batsman Cameron Bancroft suspended.

Respected News Corp cricket writer Robert Craddock this week questioned whether Warner could fit back into a team under the leadership of new coach Justin Langer given "half the players can't stand him".

But Paine said the comments were "off the mark" and "really unfair".

"I certainly like Craddock's writing and when he's on TV I'm a fan of his," Paine told reporters in Hobart in his first press conference since officially being made one-day and Test skipper.

"But I thought he was a little bit off the mark there and really unfair on David Warner as a person and as a cricketer."

He said while Warner's competitiveness might sometimes "rub the opposition up the wrong way," he was well received within the Australian camp.

"Within our team he's someone with that energy and that competitiveness who we love playing with," he said.

"There's a side of David that people don't know which is a really loyal, really caring and a good team man to have around."

Langer, who was appointed this month to replace Darren Lehmann who quit as coach in the wake of the tampering scandal, has said he would welcome Warner back, but only if the meets his behavioural standards.

Paine said he had been in touch with all suspended players.   

"All three are certainly going to be welcomed back into our team, if they're prepared to toe the line with our new brand of cricket, which I know they will," he said.

"I know they'll all do the right thing and score enough runs to be back in our side and they'll be certainly be welcomed back."

Speaking to SEN radio this week, Craddock claimed some in the team had contacted Cricket Australia saying they didn’t want to play with Warner again.

"If (Langer) wants cultural shift, how do you have cultural shift and Warner in the same team? That’s my question," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tim Paine Australian skipper David Warner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Former Test cricketer Rajinder Pal passes away

Afghanistan to host Bangladesh T20 series in India

Ireland Test debut: Clash against Pakistan revives World Cup memories

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies
Russia will bring up the curtain for the biggest footballing stage on earth when they face Saudi Arabia on Thursday June 14. However, some of the prominent names of the game are in race against time to be fit for the summer. Don't be amazed if you don't find some of these men in their national colours in Moscow. (AFP Images)
Injury woes: Big names likely to miss FIFA World Cup 2018