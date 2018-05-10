Home Sport Cricket

Former national coach Darren Lehmann to coach young Aussie talent

Lehmann, 48, was contracted as national coach until after the 2019 Ashes series in England but opted to go early in the wake of the tainted tour of South Africa earlier this year.

Published: 10th May 2018 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann. | AP File Photo

By PTI

SYDNEY: Former national coach Darren Lehmann, who quit in the wake of a ball-tampering scandal, will take on a new role working with young talent under Australia's National Performance Program (NPS), officials said today.

Lehmann, 48, was contracted as national coach until after the 2019 Ashes series in England but opted to go early in the wake of the tainted tour of South Africa earlier this year.

This was despite being cleared of any role in the ball-tampering affair that saw Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft suspended from the game for up to 12 months.

NPS head coach Troy Cooley said Lehmann would work with himself, former Test bowler Ryan Harris and opener Chris Rogers to oversee the development of players over the upcoming winter months.

While his role will focus largely on the NPS, it will also encompass other pathways programmes within the Cricket Australia set-up, he said.

"I had a good chat with 'Boof' (Lehmann) and he was really keen to continue his coaching," Cooley told cricket.com.au.

"And what a great opportunity -- having his expert skills in the areas that we need.

"Darren has already told me he is relishing the opportunity, so it's win-win all round."

A tearful Lehmann quit after the fourth and final Test in South Africa in April, saying the team needed a fresh start after the plot to cheat during the third Test by using sandpaper to alter the ball's condition.

He said at the time that the scandal had affected him and his family.

Lehmann was hailed as a saviour when he took over in 2013, but critics now accuse him of overseeing a toxic culture that has dented the reputation of the famed Baggy Green cap.

Justin Langer was named as his replacement this month, vowing to fix the team's behaviour and win back respect.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq set for Test debut against Ireland

Virat Kohli might play India A game vs England Lions if required

Indian seam attack one of the best I have faced, says De Kock

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies