Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq set for Test debut against Ireland

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed told reporters at the Malahide ground on Thursday that the tourists would field the same side as played in their preceding nine-wicket win at Northamptonshire.

Published: 10th May 2018 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq celebrates after reaching his century during their third ODI cricket match against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. | AP

By AFP

DUBLIN: Imam-ul-Haq is set to make his Test debut when Pakistan face Ireland in Dublin on Friday.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed told reporters at the Malahide ground on Thursday that the tourists would field the same side as played in their preceding nine-wicket win at Northamptonshire, in what will be Ireland's first Test match.

That would mean opener Imam, the nephew of selection chief and former Pakistan batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq, making his debut instead of Sami Aslam, who opened during Pakistan's drawn Test series in England two years ago.

Imam's selection in the squad provoked allegations of nepotism.

But the 22-year-old left-hander, who hit a hundred on his one-day international debut against Sri Lanka last year, has made fifties against both Kent and Northamptonshire in Pakistan's two warm-up matches ahead of this one-off Test.

Aslam, by contrast, made 13 against Kent and did not play against Northamptonshire.

"We have already decided, we will play the same team that played against Northamptonshire," said Sarfraz.

"We played our first match against Kent and they (Imam and Sami) both played together so we saw who was playing well," added the wicket-keeper.

"Nowadays we saw that Imam was playing better: he scored two fifties in the practice matches (61 against Kent and an unbeaten 59 against Northamptonshire) so that's why we go with Imam-ul-Haq."

Pakistan are without the injured Yasir Shah for a tour where, after their match against Ireland, they will also play two Tests in England.

But they appear to have an able replacement in fellow leg-spinner Shadab Khan, with the 19-year-old taking a first-class career-best 10 for 157 against Northamptonshire.

"Definitely Yasir Shah is a very experienced bowler and we miss him a lot but the good thing is Shadab Khan bowled really well in the last tour match," said Sarfraz.

"He got 10 wickets against Northamptonshire, so hopefully Shadab will bowl well in the Test matches as well."

Pakistan's drawn four-day tour opener against Kent in Canterbury saw two whole days washed out, but conditions in Northampton allowed them to complete a morale-boosting win.    

"Two days (in Ireland) was very cold but today it is very shiny (sunny)," said Sarfraz.

"The last practice match was very good -- everything was complete, batsmen batted well, bowlers bowled well, so we are ready to play a Test match."

Meanwhile, Sarfraz added Pakistan were honoured to be the Ireland men's team's first opponents at Test level.

"It is a big honour for me and my team to play this historic Test match -- the first Test match to be played in Ireland.

"I think it's a great achievement for Cricket Ireland to play Test cricket and my congratulations on behalf of Pakistan."

Pakistan team to play Ireland:

Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas, Rahat Ali.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Virat Kohli might play India A game vs England Lions if required

Indian seam attack one of the best I have faced, says De Kock

12 states have submitted common suggestions to Amicus Curiae: BCCI Secretary Amitabh Choudhary

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies