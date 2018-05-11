IPL and domestic cricket, Indian selectors acknowledge performance

Veturi Srivatsa By

Express News Service

Some stalwart commentators, who used to take the national selectors to task for taking Indian Premier League (IPL) performances as yardstick for India selection, are today wholeheartedly endorsing it. Is this the new selection norm?

With so many overseas veteran cricketers taking the mike in the ongoing edition and dissecting every angle, the stock of the popular T20 league has gone up and some players have also shone under the lights.

As expected, not all can be fitted in. Some performers got into the teams for Afghanistan’s inaugural Test, ODIs in England and T20s in Ireland and England. Some others failed to find a place, knocked out on current form, not on talent. To be fair to the selection committee headed by MSK Prasad, it has also taken into account performance in Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and other tournaments while naming the India and India A teams.

If Ambati Rayudu is back in the mix and going to England for the shorter formats, it is because of his IPL showing. Karun Nair returns to the Test side to replace Virat Kohli again on the strength of his Ranji performance. Dinesh Karthik forces his way in on domestic as well as IPL scores.

Till Hardik Pandya emerged as the all-rounder India was looking for, Rayudu was the floater and made to bat at every position in the middle and lower middle-order, his preference or stats notwithstanding. With two hundreds in the top order, he had to make way for bigger names. It is MS Singh Dhoni, under whom he had his best time, playing for India. It is Dhoni again promoting his cause as a Chennai Super Kings player.

Manish Pandey failed to find a place in the ODI squad as his IPL failures are held against him. Rohit Sharma lost his Test spot after his miserable showing in South Africa and his inability to get into his free-stroking form in the IPL, neither as opener nor in the middle-order.

One selection that should please Vidarbha and every young cricketer is that of the versatile sportsman Rajneesh Gurbani, who is solely responsible for his team winning the Ranji Trophy, bamboozling batsmen with his natural out-swinger and the sudden in-dipper. His stint with the India A team in England under Rahul Dravid should do him a world of good.

Siddarth Kaul, who was in the squad against Sri Lanka, has done exceptionally for Sunrisers Hyderabad, in the middle overs as well as in the death with his splendid line and length. Going to a physical trainer is all too common among first-class cricketers, but Kaul is under the care of Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra’s mental trainer! That explains why he is so cool and steady every time he is called upon to bowl, more so in the absence of injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Washington Sundar joins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav as the third spinner and a handy bat down the order in the shorter formats. The three have more or less made sure that Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are history as far as the shorter formats are concerned unless there is a remarkable turnaround in fortunes by the end of the season.

Judgement error, Kohli

The big debate is whether Kohli should have played the Afghanistan Test or acclimatised for the five-Test series in England by turning out for Surrey in the County Championship. The argument cuts both ways, but neither the cricket board or Kohli can now say Test cricket is supreme and it is their ultimate aim.

The Bengaluru Test dates were finalised long ago and Kohli knew it. He could have easily adjusted his English sojourn accordingly and played against Afghanistan and honoured the new entrants to Test cricket.

Years ago, Sachin Tendulkar had requested the then board president, the late Madhavrao Scindia, to get him out of his Yorkshire contract on the pretext of attending a camp ahead of a Test series overseas as he was feeling homesick.

Whatever Kohli’s reasoning and compulsion is, he should have played the Test.

(The writer is a veteran commentator and the views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sveturi@gmail.com)