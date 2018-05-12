Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq guide Pakistan to 67-2 in Ireland's first Test

By AFP

DUBLIN: Pakistan were 67 for two after losing the toss at lunch on the second day of Ireland's inaugural men's Test match at Malahide on Saturday.

Haris Sohail was 28 not out and Asad Shafiq 22 not out after Pakistan lost two wickets in successive balls to be 13 for two.

Rain meant no play was possible on Friday's scheduled first day but Saturday saw a complete change of weather conditions, as sunshine, blue skies and a gentle breeze, replaced rain, grey clouds and howling wind.

This is a one-off match, but Pakistan's tour also features a subsequent two-Test series in England.