Yusuf Pathan launches cricket academy in Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a bid to develop budding cricketers in the national capital, Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) launched its first centre here in the presence of cricketer and academy Director Yusuf Pathan at the Vidhya Bharati School here on Friday.

The curriculum for the coaching program of the cricket academy, currently present in nine Indian cities, has been designed by former Australia cricketer Greg Chappell and renowned aussie coach Cameron Tradell.

"We at CAP, are trying to create an eco-system which will benefit not only the students but also the coaches through a two-way learning process. Through this, we will be able to set the benchmark for cricket academies in India," Yusuf said.

Significantly, the CAP has tied up with UK based Cricket technology partner- Pitch Vision to track students' performance in real time via a cutting-edge technology program, which will closes the gap between the Pathan brothers - Yusuf and Irfan - coaches and the students.

CAP is further planning to open 20 more new academies in various cities of India by mid next year, with openings soon in Ludhiana, Patna, Kota, Mysore, Akola, Jodhpur, Pune, and Morbi.
 

